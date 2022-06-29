CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 1
Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes / 29.06.2022
Talleres
Completed
1
1
Colón
Talleres - Colón

Highlights

Talleres
Colón

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Talleres logo
Talleres
Colón logo
Colón
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Talleres

Colón

Lineups

Talleres
4-5-1
Colón
4-5-1
Talleres
4-5-1
Colón
4-5-1
Talleres logo
Talleres
Colón logo
Colón
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions
