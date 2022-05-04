CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 4
Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes / 04.05.2022
Talleres
Not started
-
-
Flamengo
Talleres - Flamengo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Talleres logo
Talleres
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Talleres

Flamengo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FlamengoFLA
33009
2
TalleresTAL
32016
3
Universidad CatólicaUC
31023
4
Sporting CristalCSC
30030
