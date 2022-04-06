CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 1
Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes / 06.04.2022
Talleres
Not started
-
-
Universidad Católica
Talleres - Universidad Católica

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FlamengoFLA
00000
1
Sporting CristalCSC
00000
1
TalleresTAL
00000
1
Universidad CatólicaUC
00000
