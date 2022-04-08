CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 1
Estadio Hernando Siles / 08.04.2022
The Strongest
Not started
-
-
Libertad
The Strongest - Libertad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
The Strongest logo
The Strongest
Libertad logo
Libertad
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

The Strongest

Libertad

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Athletico ParanaenseATH
10101
1
Caracas FCCRC
10101
3
LibertadLIB
00000
3
The StrongestSTR
00000
