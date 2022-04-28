CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 3
Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo / 28.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/universidad-catolica-1/teamcenter.shtml
Universidad Católica
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Universidad Católica - Flamengo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Universidad Católica logo
Universidad Católica
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Universidad Católica

Flamengo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FlamengoFLA
22006
2
TalleresTAL
32016
3
Universidad CatólicaUC
21013
4
Sporting CristalCSC
30030
