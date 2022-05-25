CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 6
Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo / 25.05.2022
Universidad Católica
Not started
-
-
Talleres
Universidad Católica - Talleres

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Universidad Católica logo
Universidad Católica
Talleres logo
Talleres
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Universidad Católica

Talleres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FlamengoFLA
541013
2
TalleresTAL
52218
3
Universidad CatólicaUC
51134
4
Sporting CristalCSC
50232
Universidad Católica

