CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 6
Estadio José Amalfitani / 24.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Vélez Sársfield - Estudiantes

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Vélez Sársfield

Estudiantes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
541013
2
Red Bull BragantinoRED
51225
3
Vélez SársfieldVEL
51225
4
NacionalNAC
51134
