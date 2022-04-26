CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 3
Estadio José Amalfitani / 26.04.2022
Vélez Sársfield
Not started
-
-
Nacional
TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
21104
2
Red Bull BragantinoRED
21104
3
NacionalNAC
20111
4
Vélez SársfieldVEL
20111
