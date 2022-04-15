CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 2
Estadio José Amalfitani / 15.04.2022
Vélez Sársfield
Not started
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
Vélez Sársfield - Red Bull Bragantino

Statistics

Recent matches

Vélez Sársfield

Red Bull Bragantino

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
21104
2
Red Bull BragantinoRED
11003
3
NacionalNAC
20111
4
Vélez SársfieldVEL
10010
