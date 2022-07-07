River Plate - Vélez Sársfield

CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 2
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti / 07.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/river-plate/teamcenter.shtml
River Plate
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
River Plate logo
River Plate
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

River Plate

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Libertad
1
0
Athletico Paranaense
68'
Aggregate score 2-2
Boca Juniors
0
0
Corinthians
62'
Aggregate score 0-0
Colón
-
-
Talleres
23:15
Palmeiras
-
-
Cerro Porteño
23:15

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between River Plate and Vélez Sársfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 7 July 2022.

Catch the latest River Plate and Vélez Sársfield news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.