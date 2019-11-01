LIVE

Cerro Porteño - Sol de América

Copa Tigo-Visión Banco - 1 November 2019

Copa Tigo-Visión Banco – Follow the Football match between Cerro Porteño and Sol de América live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 1 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Miguel Ángel Russo or Javier Sanguinetti? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Cerro Porteño and Sol de América? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Cerro Porteño vs Sol de América. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

