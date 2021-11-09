Guaireña FC
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    0
    0
    23:30
    08/11/21
    Estadio Parque del Guairá
    Nacional
      Copa Tigo-Visión Banco • Day 15
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      Guaireña FC - Nacional

      Follow the Copa Tigo-Visión Banco live Football match between Guaireña FC and Nacional with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:30 on 8 November 2021.


