Nacional
Finished
0
1
-
2
0
23:15
02/02/20
Estadio Arsenio Erico
Libertad
Copa Tigo-Visión Banco • Apertura - Day 3
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Nacional
  • Libertad
  • Zaracho
    76'
  • Viera
    53'
  • 1st Half
  • Nacional
  • Libertad
  • Bogarín
    13'
