Copenhagen forward charged with assault for knocking over policeman during celebration

As Copenhagen's players celebrated Biel's late goal -- which put them ahead on aggregate -- in front of the away fans at Celtic Park, Santos barged into a policeman who was attempting to prevent Biel from getting any closer to the stands.

Tempers flared as stewards and other policemen stepped in to prevent any escalation in tensions and Copenhagen said one of their stewards was charged as well.

"After Pep Biel's 2-1-goal at Celtic Park there was turmoil in front of the FCK Fan Section after an official grabbed Pep Biel during the celebration," Copenhagen said in a statement https://www.fck.dk/en/news/episode-around-pep-biels-goal-celtic-park.

"One of our stewards tried to prevent a clash and was led away and talked with Scottish Police. Michael Santos also talked with the police, who subsequently have charged them both."

Police Scotland confirmed two individuals were charged following the incident.

"We can confirm two males aged 42 and 26 were charged in connection with an assault and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal," a Police Scotland spokeswoman told Reuters.

Copenhagen said both Santos and the steward have returned with the team but would cooperate with Police Scotland. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)