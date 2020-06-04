Football

Coppa Italia semis and final to be played from June 12-17

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 4 (Reuters) - The Coppa Italia semi-finals will be played on June 12-13 while the final will be held on June 17, Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed on Thursday.

Juventus and AC Milan, who played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg, will play on June 12. Napoli host Inter Milan a day later at the San Paolo Stadium, leading 1-0 on aggregate.

Serie A said in a statement last week that the Italian season, which has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would resume with the cup competition before the league restarts on June 20.

"I asked that we be able to start again with the Coppa Italia," Spadafora said on a Facebook Live stream.

"The two semi-finals have been brought forward to then permit a tight schedule. They will be played on June 12 and 13 with the final on the 17th."

The final is scheduled to be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

