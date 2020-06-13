Football
Coppa Italia

WATCH - Disaster for Ospina as Eriksen scores direct from corner

Napoli's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina reacts after conceding a corner kick goal during the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) semi-final second leg football match Napoli vs Inter Milan on June 13, 2020 at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, played behind closed

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Not David Ospina’s finest moment...

You know the old football adage: Keep it simple early on. I.e. don’t do anything stupid in the first ten to fifteen minutes of a match.

Transfers

Icardi wants PSG stay; Inter chief provides updates on Werner, Sanchez and Young

29/05/2020 AT 12:28
  • Sommer goes from hero to zero with slack pass
  • Werner set to leave RB Leipzig, Nagelsmann confirms
  • Leonardo confirms Cavani and Silva will leave for free at end of season

Or in other words don’t do what David Ospina just did for Napoli against Inter Milan.

Yes that is Eriksen scoring direct from a corner.

It completely wiped out the 1-0 aggregate lead Napoli had from the first leg of their Coppa Italia clash with Inter.

Not ideal that.

Transfers

Barca must pay release clause to get Lautaro, says Inter chief

28/05/2020 AT 13:09
Serie A

Mertens ends Chelsea and Inter speculation with new Napoli deal

19/05/2020 AT 10:42
