Napoli's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina reacts after conceding a corner kick goal during the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) semi-final second leg football match Napoli vs Inter Milan on June 13, 2020 at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, played behind closed

Not David Ospina’s finest moment...

You know the old football adage: Keep it simple early on. I.e. don’t do anything stupid in the first ten to fifteen minutes of a match.

Or in other words don’t do what David Ospina just did for Napoli against Inter Milan.

Yes that is Eriksen scoring direct from a corner.

It completely wiped out the 1-0 aggregate lead Napoli had from the first leg of their Coppa Italia clash with Inter.

Not ideal that.

