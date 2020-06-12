Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus reacts during the Coppa Italia Semi-Final Second Leg match between Juventus and AC Milan at Allianz Stadium on June 12, 2020 in Turin, Italy

Coppa Italia, Allianz Stadium: Juventus 0 AC Milan 0 (1-1 on aggregate, Juventus progress on away goals)

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as Juventus sealed their place in the final of the Coppa Italia by virtue of the away-goal rule after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan, as Italian football returned after a 95-day absence.

Ronaldo - whose last-minute penalty earned Juve a 1-1 draw in the first-leg - struck the post with a controversial spot-kick after the referee, helped by the use of VAR, adjudged Andrea Conti deliberately handled inside the box.

A reprieve for Milan, but less than a minute later the visitors were a man down when Ante Rebic was given a straight red for a high and dangerous challenge on Danilo.

Although Juventus dominated proceedings, it was Milan who needed a goal to meet either Napoli or Inter in next week's final, but hamstrung by Rebic's moment of madness, that never looked likely.

Hakan Calhanoglu and Simon Kjaer threatened with headers apiece after the restart, but Stefano Pioli's men lacked the cutting edge to really trouble the hosts.

The Rossoneri's nine-year wait for a trophy continues, as Juventus comfortably claim their place in another Coppa Italia showpiece and the Old Lady will be confident of winning the competition when they appear in Wednesday's final for a record 19th time.

TALKING POINT - Calcio return fails to hit the heights

Defending has long been revered in Italian football, with goalless draws common place in a country which prides itself on clean-sheets. With the game's creative and attacking-minded players severely lacking in match fitness, however, it was hardly the most taxing of nights for the back lines.

Save for a moment of madness, this was far from the spectacle fans of Calcio would have desired after such a long drought. The early red card killed the game as a contest; Juve were all too happy to control possession without penetrating the Milan defence, while the visitors didn't have the imagination or energy to break down the Old Lady.

All eyes were on Ronaldo from the beginning, and although he has rarely looked in better shape physically, it is going to take three or four matches for the Portuguese star - and his team mates - to get up to speed with competitive football. Let's hope the other semi-final in Napoli versus Inter on Saturday offers more excitement.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

The Milan goalkeeper was a safe pair of hands in a game severely lacking in quality.

More to follow...​

