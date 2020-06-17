Napoli win Coppa Italia after beating Juventus in penalty shootout

Coppa Italia final, Stadio Olimpico - Juventus 0 Napoli 0 (Napoli win 4-2 on penalties)

Napoli won the Coppa Italia for the first time since 2014 after a shock 4-2 penalty shootout win over Juventus in the final.

Premier League Five major Premier League stars who could move this summer 15/06/2020 AT 17:37

After a goalless 90 minutes in Rome, Juventus missed their first two penalties as Paulo Dybala saw his effort well saved by the impressive 23-year-old Alex Meret and ex-Manchester City defender Danilo blazed over the bar.

With Cristiano Ronaldo not getting a chance to take a penalty, Napoli were ruthless from the spot - converting all of their attempts - and it was Arkadiusz Milik who smashed in the fourth to seal the silverware.

Gennaro Gattuso's side had the best chances in the game, with Lorenzo Insigne hitting the post in the first half and Elif Elmas also firing against the woodwork from close range in second half injury-time after Nikola Maksimiovic was denied on the line by Gianluigi Buffon.

The final started combatively with Ronaldo's warning shot, well saved by Alex Meret in the sixth minute, proving the most significant moment early on.

But it was the underdogs Napoli who came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute when Lorenzo Insigne's swerving 25-yard free-kick destined for the top corner clattered off the woodwork.

Four minutes before half-time Napoli had another flurry of good opportunities. Insigne's goalbound effort was headed clear off the line by Alex Sandro, with Jose Callejon behind him waiting to pounce, before Diego Demme bulldozed his way into the box and saw his low drive bundled away by Buffon.

The second half was similarly cagey with Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci both having attempts from range which did little to trouble Meret in goal.

In the final 15 minutes of normal time, Napoli began to apply more pressure and Buffon was forced into a stunning double save in injury-time. First the 42-year-old parried Maksimovic's bouncing header from a corner before he blocked Elmas' stabbed rebound from point-blank range onto the post.

The final went straight to penalties and Napoli secured the trophy thanks to some fine spot-kick taking.

Arkadiusz Milik Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - What now for Sarri?

Great expectations were placed on Maurizio Sarri at the start of the season to win every trophy on offer, so to lose against the club from Naples - his home city - will leave a sour taste in the mouth of Juventus fans once the season has concluded. His wait for a first trophy in Italy continues.

With criticism in the Italian media surrounding his tactics and questions over whether he is truly getting the best out of Ronaldo, the former Chelsea and Napoli boss will quickly want to silence the critics by finishing off the Serie A campaign in style and secure the elusive Champions League trophy in August.

Ronaldo had a quiet evening as Napoli beat Juventus in the Coppa Italia final Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Lorenzo Insigne

Insigne was a constant threat to the Juventus backline. Although he squandered a few half-chances, he hit the post in the first-half with a vicious free-kick and was the driving force behind most of Napoli's attacks.

PLAYER RATINGS

Juventus: Buffon (7), Cuadrado (6), Bonucci (6), De Ligt (5), A Sandro (6), Pjanic (5), Bentancur (4), Matuidi (4), D Costa (4), Dybala (5), Ronaldo (4)

Subs: Danilo (5), Bernardeschi (N/A), Ramsey (N/A)

Napoli: Meret (7), Di Lorenzo (6), Maksimovic (7), Koulibaly (7), Mario Rui (7), Ruiz (6), Demme (6), Zielinski (6), Callejon (6), Mertens (6), Insigne (8)

Subs: Lozano (6), Milik (7), Allan (N/A), Hysaj (N/A), Elmas (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

6' - GREAT SAVE! Ronaldo drives a low right-footed strike from the edge of the box on goal but Meret, in his first cup appearance this campaign, and his first since February 3, gets down to make a good stop!

24' - OFF THE POST! Insigne bends his 25-yard free-kick towards goal and it clatters off the woodwork! The diving Buffon did look to have it covered, though, had it been on target... but a great effort from the forward nonetheless!

41' - CRUCIAL CLEARANCE! Insigne curls a goalbound effort on goal from just inside the penalty area, but Sandro is there at the far post - with Callejon behind him - to clear with a decisive diving header!ANOTHER CHANCE! Moments later and Demme bulldozes his way into the box and fires a low shot on goal at Buffon's near post, but the veteran makes a fine stop! AND ANOTHER SHOT! The following corner comes out to Insigne but Buffon dives to his right and parries wide! It may have been going wide anyway, but it's another good effort from Insigne!

90+2' - Napoli have a corner which Politano crosses it in... AND ITS OFF THE POST! UNBELIEVABLE! Politano's outswinger is headed on goal by Maksimiovic and parried by Buffon. He lets it squirm out of his hands and Elmas is there to try and stab in but it strikes the 42-year-old and comes off the post!

FULL-TIME! Milik converts his penalty and Napoli stun Juventus to win the Coppa Italia! It's Napoli's first major honour since 2014! On the balance of play Napoli deserved it and they've done it in the most dramatic of fashions... Sarri's wait for a trophy in Italy goes on. Tonight it's Neapolitan joy in the eternal city!

KEY STATS

Coppa Italia Napoli reach Coppa Italia final as Mertens breaks club record 13/06/2020 AT 21:05