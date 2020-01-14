SS Lazio
    -
    17:00
    14/01/20
    Stadio Olimpico
    Cremonese
      Coppa Italia • Last 16
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      LIVE
      SS Lazio - Cremonese
      Coppa Italia - 14 January 2020

      Coppa Italia – Follow the Football match between SS Lazio and Cremonese live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 14 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between SS Lazio and Cremonese? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for SS Lazio vs Cremonese. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.