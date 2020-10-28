Cosenza - Monopoli

Follow the Coppa Italia live Football match between Cosenza and Monopoli with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 28 October 2020.





Catch the latest Cosenza and Monopoli news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Cosenza and Monopoli. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

