LIVE

Renate - Avellino

Coppa Italia - 23 September 2020

Coppa Italia – Follow the Football match between Renate and Avellino live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 23 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Renate and Avellino? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Renate vs Avellino. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

