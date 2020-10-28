Torino - Lecce

Follow the Coppa Italia live Football match between Torino and Lecce with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 28 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Marco Giampaolo or Eugenio Corini? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Torino and Lecce news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Torino and Lecce. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

