Coppa Italia holders Napoli held Atalanta to a 0-0 draw in their semi-final, first-leg meeting on Wednesday as David Ospina made several important saves.

The visitors produced the better chances in Naples but couldn’t find a way past the Colombian goalkeeper, who reacted sharply to block dangerous efforts from Matteo Pessina and Luis Muriel either side of the break.

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso opted for a new 3-4-3 formation, but his side struggled to carve out opportunities in the unfamiliar system and could only muster two shots on target to Atalanta’s six.

The two sides face off in the second leg in Bergamo on February 10 and Juventus or Inter Milan await in the final, with the Turin club in charge of that tie thanks to a 2-1 first-leg win at San Siro on Tuesday.

