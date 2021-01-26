Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were involved in a heated confrontation as Inter Milan faced AC Milan in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

The pair clashed heads on the stroke of half-time as tempers spilled over, with the Belgian having to be restrained by team-mates and staff as Ibrahimovic continued to goad him.

With no spectators to drown out their argument, Ibrahimovic was heard calling his opponent “a little donkey” while Lukaku replied with an insult of his own about the Swede and his wife.

Both players were booked for their role in the melee.

Ibrahimovic, who had opened the scoring at the San Siro, was later sent off for a second yellow.

