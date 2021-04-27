AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku have been fined for unsportsmanlike conduct following an investigation into a verbal clash between the pair during a Coppa Italia match in January.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Monday that Ibrahimovic had been fined €4,000, Lukaku €3,000, AC Milan €2,000 and Inter €1,250.

The two former Manchester United team mates exchanged insults during the cup quarter-final on January 26 and Lukaku had to be restrained at the end of the first half after being left incensed by Ibrahimovic’s comments.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

