AC Milan comfortably sealed their passage into the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a 4-0 win over Lazio at San Siro to send their opponents crashing out at this stage of the competition for the third successive season in a row.

Despite a cagey start from both sides, Milan took the lead in the 24th minute courtesy of Rafael Leao, as the Portuguese winger latched onto a defence-splitting through ball from Alessio Romagnoli to slot the ball home past Pepe Reina.

The Rossoneri then struck twice in five minutes just before half-time to put the game beyond all doubt.

With 40 minutes on the clock, Olivier Giroud scored an easy tap-in from Leao’s cut-back from the left to double Milan’s advantage.

The Frenchman then had second brace in as many matches right on the stroke of half-time, as another tap-in at the far-post fell his way, with Theo Hernandez collecting the assist with a low cross.

Milan added a fourth in the 79th minute to humble Lazio even further, as Franck Kessie finished well into the bottom-left corner from inside the box to round off the perfect evening for Stefano Pioli’s side.

TALKING POINT - Olivier Giroud can't stop scoring

The 35-year-old took his tally for the season to 10 in all competitions this evening, with his second brace in as many matches for Milan. He now has five goals in his last five games.

Before finding the net, Giroud was not having the best of evenings, as there was a lack of service coming his way. However, his goals showed us that he still has the perfect knack of being in the right place at the right time, and he remains deadly from inside the box - a proper goal poacher.

If he can keep up these performances for the Rossoneri, he will prove critical to the team in their hunt for the Scudetto this season, especially after the recent ankle injury suffered to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Rafael Leao

What a season the Portuguese winger is having for Milan. With two more goal contributions tonight, the 22-year-old is fully deserving of this accolade.

The Portuguese attacker took his goal tally to nine for the season, with a great finish underneath Pepe Reina to open the scoring in the first-half, before assisting Giroud for Milan's second with a neat piece of play on the left.

Overall, Leao made four successful dribbles and won two of his tackles. He is definitely proving to be a vital cog in this Milan machine as he performs week in, week out.

PLAYER RATINGS

AC Milan: Maignan 6, Hernandez 7, Romagnoli 7, Kalulu 7, Calabria 6, Tonali 6, Kessie 7, Brahim 7, Leao 8, Messias 6, Giroud 8. Subs: Bennacer 6, Maldini 6, Saelemaekers 6, Rebic 6, Tomori 6.

Lazio: Reina 5, Hysaj 6, Felipe 6, Patric 6, Marusic 6, Cataldi 6, Basic 6, Milikovic-Savic 6, Zaccagni 6, Immobile 6, Anderson 6. Subs: Lucas 6, Pedro 6, Alberto 6, Moro 6, Lazzari 6.

KEY MOMENTS

24’ - GOAL! (Rafael Leao) - A defence-splitting pass from Alessio Romagnoli in the Milan back-line catches Lazio out, and it leaves Leao one-on-one with Reina. He makes no mistake and finishes really well with his left foot beyond the Lazio goalkeeper to give his side the lead!

40’ - GOAL! (Olivier Giroud) - Leao with another goal contribution, this time with an assist. But, it is Diaz who does all the hard work after a quick turnover in midfield. He drives forward with the ball, before laying off Leao to his left. He takes a couple of touches before shifting the ball onto his left, which leaves a Lazio defender for dead. The attacker then cuts it back, and Giroud is there to score an easy tap-in. What a goal.

44’ - GOAL! (Olivier Giroud) - A five-minute double salvo for Milan! Brahim carries the ball in the centre again, before feeding it to an overlapping Hernandez on the left. He cuts the ball back, and Giroud is there again to tap home his second of the game at the far post!

62’ - IMMOBILE INJURED - The Lazio man comes together with Kalulu with his outstretched leg, and winces in pain. It is unclear whether he can carry on as he is walking very gingerly. He is being led off the pitch by the Lazio physios. Not looking good, and a huge blow.

KEY STATS

Rafael Leão has now scored 9 goals in all competitions this season, more than any other AC Milan player. This is the most the Portuguese attacker has scored for Milan in a single season.

Olivier Giroud has scored 10 goals in 8 starts for AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza. He is only the third AC Milan player to score in 4 consecutive games that he has started in at the stadium in the last 10 seasons (after Ibrahimovic and Calhanoglu, both in 2020).

