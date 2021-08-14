Cittadella - Monza

Follow the Coppa Italia live Football match between Cittadella and Monza with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 14 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Edoardo Gorini or Giovanni Stroppa? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Cittadella and Monza news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Cittadella and Monza. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

