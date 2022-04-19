Coppa Italia Frecciarossa / Semifinal
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 19.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Completed
3
0
Aggregate score 3-0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    INTER MILAN V AC MILAN - FIERCE SERIE A RIVALS DO BATTLE IN COPPA ITALIA SEMI-FINAL SECOND LEG (FIRST LEG: 0-0)

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 19/04/2022 at 21:00 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FULL-TIME!
    INTER ARE INTO THE COPPA ITALIA FINAL!
    Inter march into the final after resounding victory over Milan. Goals from Lautaro Marinez (2) and another from substitute Robin Gosens seals a meeting with either Juventus or Fiorentina on May 11.
    Martinez steers Inter to Coppa Italia final with double against rivals AC Milan
    90+4'
    GIROUD HEADER
    Giroud nods his effort on goal but he nods over the bar. It's now seven matches since he last scored for Milan.
    90+3'
    INTER WINDING THE CLOCK DOWN
    The Inter players are ready to celebrate. Milan have been outclassed this evening and Inter have simply been ruthless on the counter-attack.
    90'
    SIX MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
    Can Inter pile on more misery? They have a free-kick which is flicked on by Gosens but lands into the grateful arms of Maignan.
    Fikayo Tomori
    Yellow card
    Fikayo Tomori
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    88'
    MESSIAS SHOOTS
    But he drives his strike straight at the goalkeeper.
    85'
    Live comment icon
    LATE CHANGE FOR MILAN
    Lazetic is on for Leao.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    Robin Gosens
    Goal
    Robin Gosens
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    GOAL! GOSENS SCORES INTER'S THIRD!
    Inter are heading to the final! Just minutes after coming off the bench Gosens seals the victory for Inter. Brozovic breaks forward and squares across goal for Gosens to smash home from point-blank range. Adriano in the stands loves what he has just seen!
    76'
    Live comment icon
    SUBS FOR INTER
    D'Ambrosio is on for Bastoni, who is struggling with an injury. Gosens also comes on for Perisic.
    Alessandro Bastoni
    Off
    Alessandro Bastoni
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    Danilo D'Ambrosio
    On
    Danilo D'Ambrosio
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    73'
    Live comment icon
    CALHANOGLU COMES OFF
    Vidal takes his place.
    72'
    Live comment icon
    SUBS FOR MILAN
    Krunic and Gabbia are on for Calabria and Bennacer.
    Ismaël Bennacer
    Off
    Ismaël Bennacer
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Rade Krunic
    On
    Rade Krunic
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    69'
    Live comment icon
    SUBS FOR INTER
    Martinez receives a standing ovation as he leaves the pitch. He makes way for Dzeko. Correa also comes off. Sanchez takes his place.
    Lautaro Martínez
    Off
    Lautaro Martínez
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    Edin Dzeko
    On
    Edin Dzeko
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    68'
    NO GOAL!!
    VAR has given its verdict and they say Kalulu interfered with play. Bennacer's brilliant strike has been chalked off.
    66'
    BUT WE ARE GOING TO VAR
    Did Tomori handle the ball in the box from the corner before it came out to Bennacer to shoot into the net? The referee is going to the monitor... there is also a check for offside. Did Kalulu, who was offside, interfere with play and block the vision of Handanovic?
    65'
    Live comment icon
    Ismaël Bennacer
    Goal
    Ismaël Bennacer
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    WHAT A GOAL FROM BENNACER!!
    Bennacer's free-kick is blocked and Inter have a corner. Hernandez's cross comes out to Bennacer on the edge of the box and he drills his 25-yard strike into the bottom corner. Handanovic was rooted to his spot. Milan are back in this!
    63'
    FREE-KICK TO MILAN
    Barella fouls Diaz, who has been good since he came on at half-time, and Milan have a free-kick just outside the box.
    60'
    MILAN LOOKING FOR A GOAL
    Milan have been pushing and probing but are unable to get through this sturdy Inter defence.
    58'
    GIROUD FRUSTRATED
    Diaz has a shot blocked before Messias' cross fails to find Giroud, much to the Frenchman's annoyance.
    55'
    WAS DARMIAN CAUGHT BY HERNANDEZ?
    The wingback gets into the box and it looks like a leg came across from Hernandez. VAR has intervened and has decided no further action should be taken.
    53'
    HERNANDEZ FIRES WIDE
    Hernandes surges forwards and gets a shot away through a gap in the back of Inter's backline, but it bobbles past Handanovic's left post.
    51'
    GOOD SAVE BY MAIGNAN
    Martinez is going for the hat-trick. He is released by Calhanoglu and gets a shot away psat Kalulu directed for the bottom corner, but Maignan does well to parry behind for a corner. The following set-piece amounts to nothing.