Coppa Italia Frecciarossa / Semifinal
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 19.04.2022
Internazionale
Not started
-
-
AC Milan
Internazionale - AC Milan

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Internazionale

AC Milan

Most appearances

Latest news

Coppa Italia

Unlucky Venuti own goal gifts Juve a first leg win over Fiorentina

02/03/2022 at 23:37

Coppa Italia

Honours even after drab Coppa Italia semi-final first leg between Milan clubs

01/03/2022 at 23:46

Follow the Coppa Italia live Football match between Internazionale and AC Milan with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 19 April 2022.

Catch the latest Internazionale and AC Milan news and find up to date Coppa Italia standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

