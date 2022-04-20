Coppa Italia Frecciarossa / Semifinal
Juventus Stadium / 20.04.2022
Juventus vs Fiorentina live Coppa Italia semi-final updates: Leading 1-0 from first leg, the Bianconeri look to seal place in final
MATCH REPORT
Find out what it all means in our in-depth match report, now live on site.
Juventus see off FIorentina to secure place in Coppa Italia final with Inter
-
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: JUVENTUS WIN 3-0 ON AGGREGATE
Goals on the night from Federico Bernardeschi and Danilo safely secure Juventus' place in the final of the Coppa Italia. They will play Inter on May 11 as they look to make it back-to-back titles.
90'+4
Goal
Danilo
Juventus
GOAL! JUVENTUS 2-0 FIORENTINA (DANILO - 3-0 ON AGGREGATE)
A well-worked goal gives Juventus a comprehensive lead in the tie!
Cuadrado drives the hosts forward with a driving run down the right flank, cuts it back for Danilo and he makes no mistake.
90'+1
BIG SAVE!
Perin comes to Juventus' rescue once more, keeping Sottil's effort out with his feet! Fiorentina have had 16 shots tonight but it's all going to be in vain!
90'
FIVE MINUTES ADDED ON!
Surely far too much for Fiorentina to do.
89'
OVER
Cabral heads over from Callejon's corner... Fiorentina won't get too many more chances.
85'
SIDE-NETTING!
De Ligt brings down a corner delivery at the back post and gets his shot away but can only find the side netting.
83'
JUVENTUS ARE NEARLY THERE
The visitors win a corner, Callejon's delivery is teasing but Juventus stand firm to clear.
82'
JUVENTUS SUB
Vlahovic has worked his socks off tonight and he'll be relieved to see his number come up. Kean is his replacement.
Off
Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
On
Moise Kean
Juventus
82'
JUVENTUS SUB
Bernardeschi has been excellent and he'll get a well-deserved rest as he makes way for Chiellini.
Off
Federico Bernardeschi
Juventus
On
Giorgio Chiellini
Juventus
79'
FIORENTINA SUB
Another change for the visitors as Maleh replaces Duncan.
Off
Alfred Duncan
Fiorentina
On
Youssef Maleh
Fiorentina
79'
FIORENTINA SUB
Ikone makes way for Piatek.
Off
Jonathan Ikoné
Fiorentina
On
Krzysztof Piatek
Fiorentina
79'
JUVENTUS SUB
Cuadrado comes on for De Sciglio for the final 10 minutes.
Off
Mattia De Sciglio
Juventus
On
Juan Cuadrado
Juventus
78'
CLOSE!
Cabral is at the back post to meet Callejon's cross but under pressure from De Ligt he's unable to find the net as it drifts just wide of the far post!
73'
NO PENALTY!
De Ligt goes down at the back post, claiming Biraghi pushed him as he attempted to meet Dybala's free-kick delivery. However, the referee is unmoved.
72'
YELLOW CARD
Martinez-Quarta goes into the book for a foul on Vlahovic.
70'
GOAL RULED OUT BY VAR!
Rabiot holds off Callejon and slots home from point-blank range. Juventus feel they have finally put the game to bed... but there's a VAR check for offside - and it's ruled out!
68'
FIORENTINA SUB
Venuti makes way for Callejon.
Off
Lorenzo Venuti
Fiorentina
On
José Callejón
Fiorentina
67'
JUVENTUS SUB
Dybala replaces Morata - Allegri's first switch.
Off
Álvaro Morata
Juventus
On
Paulo Dybala
Juventus