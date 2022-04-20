Coppa Italia Frecciarossa / Semifinal
Juventus Stadium / 20.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Completed
2
0
Aggregate score 3-0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fiorentina/teamcenter.shtml
Fiorentina
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    Juventus vs Fiorentina live Coppa Italia semi-final updates: Leading 1-0 from first leg, the Bianconeri look to seal place in final

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 20/04/2022 at 21:19 GMT
    -
    MATCH REPORT
    Find out what it all means in our in-depth match report, now live on site.
    Juventus see off FIorentina to secure place in Coppa Italia final with Inter
    -
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: JUVENTUS WIN 3-0 ON AGGREGATE
    Goals on the night from Federico Bernardeschi and Danilo safely secure Juventus' place in the final of the Coppa Italia. They will play Inter on May 11 as they look to make it back-to-back titles.
    90'+4
    Live comment icon
    Danilo
    Goal
    Danilo
    Juventus
    Juventus
    GOAL! JUVENTUS 2-0 FIORENTINA (DANILO - 3-0 ON AGGREGATE)
    A well-worked goal gives Juventus a comprehensive lead in the tie!
    Cuadrado drives the hosts forward with a driving run down the right flank, cuts it back for Danilo and he makes no mistake.
    90'+1
    Live comment icon
    BIG SAVE!
    Perin comes to Juventus' rescue once more, keeping Sottil's effort out with his feet! Fiorentina have had 16 shots tonight but it's all going to be in vain!
    90'
    Live comment icon
    FIVE MINUTES ADDED ON!
    Surely far too much for Fiorentina to do.
    89'
    OVER
    Cabral heads over from Callejon's corner... Fiorentina won't get too many more chances.
    85'
    SIDE-NETTING!
    De Ligt brings down a corner delivery at the back post and gets his shot away but can only find the side netting.
    83'
    JUVENTUS ARE NEARLY THERE
    The visitors win a corner, Callejon's delivery is teasing but Juventus stand firm to clear.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    JUVENTUS SUB
    Vlahovic has worked his socks off tonight and he'll be relieved to see his number come up. Kean is his replacement.
    Dusan Vlahovic
    Off
    Dusan Vlahovic
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Moise Kean
    On
    Moise Kean
    Juventus
    Juventus
    82'
    Live comment icon
    JUVENTUS SUB
    Bernardeschi has been excellent and he'll get a well-deserved rest as he makes way for Chiellini.
    Federico Bernardeschi
    Off
    Federico Bernardeschi
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Giorgio Chiellini
    On
    Giorgio Chiellini
    Juventus
    Juventus
    79'
    Live comment icon
    FIORENTINA SUB
    Another change for the visitors as Maleh replaces Duncan.
    Alfred Duncan
    Off
    Alfred Duncan
    Fiorentina
    Fiorentina
    Youssef Maleh
    On
    Youssef Maleh
    Fiorentina
    Fiorentina
    79'
    Live comment icon
    FIORENTINA SUB
    Ikone makes way for Piatek.
    Jonathan Ikoné
    Off
    Jonathan Ikoné
    Fiorentina
    Fiorentina
    Krzysztof Piatek
    On
    Krzysztof Piatek
    Fiorentina
    Fiorentina
    79'
    Live comment icon
    JUVENTUS SUB
    Cuadrado comes on for De Sciglio for the final 10 minutes.
    Mattia De Sciglio
    Off
    Mattia De Sciglio
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Juan Cuadrado
    On
    Juan Cuadrado
    Juventus
    Juventus
    78'
    Live comment icon
    CLOSE!
    Cabral is at the back post to meet Callejon's cross but under pressure from De Ligt he's unable to find the net as it drifts just wide of the far post!
    73'
    NO PENALTY!
    De Ligt goes down at the back post, claiming Biraghi pushed him as he attempted to meet Dybala's free-kick delivery. However, the referee is unmoved.
    72'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Martinez-Quarta goes into the book for a foul on Vlahovic.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL RULED OUT BY VAR!
    Rabiot holds off Callejon and slots home from point-blank range. Juventus feel they have finally put the game to bed... but there's a VAR check for offside - and it's ruled out!
    68'
    Live comment icon
    FIORENTINA SUB
    Venuti makes way for Callejon.
    Lorenzo Venuti
    Off
    Lorenzo Venuti
    Fiorentina
    Fiorentina
    José Callejón
    On
    José Callejón
    Fiorentina
    Fiorentina
    67'
    Live comment icon
    JUVENTUS SUB
    Dybala replaces Morata - Allegri's first switch.
    Álvaro Morata
    Off
    Álvaro Morata
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Paulo Dybala
    On
    Paulo Dybala
    Juventus
    Juventus