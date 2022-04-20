Coppa Italia Frecciarossa / Semifinal
Juventus Stadium / 20.04.2022
Juventus
Not started
-
-
Fiorentina
Juventus - Fiorentina

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus
Fiorentina
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Juventus

Fiorentina

Most appearances

Latest news

Coppa Italia

Unlucky Venuti own goal gifts Juve a first leg win over Fiorentina

02/03/2022 at 23:37

Coppa Italia

Honours even after drab Coppa Italia semi-final first leg between Milan clubs

01/03/2022 at 23:46

Related matches

Internazionale
1
0
AC Milan
12'
Aggregate score 1-0
Fiorentina
0
1
Juventus

