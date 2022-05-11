Coppa Italia Frecciarossa / Final
Stadio Olimpico / 11.05.2022
Inter Milan vs Juventus as it happened - the Nerazzurri end 11-year wait for Coppa Italia trophy
MATCH REPORT
Inter will be celebrating into the wee small hours - find out how it all unfolded in our in-depth match report, now live on the website!
Extra time Perisic brace settles roller-coaster final in favour of Inter over Juve
End of E.T 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: JUVENTUS 2-4 INTER MILAN
They have done it! Simone Inzaghi has led Inter to their first Coppa Italia since 2011!
Inter confirm their dominance in Italian football with victory over rivals Juventus, who are ending the season trophyless.
119'
YELLOW CARD
Vidal goes into the book for a foul on Cuadrado.
117'
BLOCKED
Desperate to make amends for conceding the penalty, De Ligt meets Cuadrado's cross but his effort is blocked.
116'
INTER SUB
Almost there, Simone makes another change, replacing Bastoni with Dimarco.
113'
JUVENTUS OUT ON THEIR FEET
The body language of the Old Lady says it all: they're a beaten side. It now appears they will finish the season trophyless.
-
WATCH: PERISIC SEALS IT WITH A SCREAMER
Inter fans, drink it in.
110'
WASTEFUL
Selfish from Pellegrini who opts to shoot from distance and gets it horribly wrong. That will not go down well with Allegri.
108'
THE MAN FOR THE BIG OCCASION
Nine goals in all competitions for Perisic now and his double tonight looks set to be decisive.
E.T 2nd Half
106'
THE SECOND HALF BEGINS
Inter are just 15 minutes from their eighth Coppa Italia title. Can they hold on?
End of E.T 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME IN EXTRA-TIME
Wow. Having seemed down and out with 10 minutes of normal time, Inter are now on the cusp of a first Coppa Italia trophy since 2011 thanks to Ivan Perisic's double in the first half of extra-time.
105'
TWO MINUTES ADDED ON
104'
AND NOW ALLEGRI IS SENT OFF
It's all going wrong for Juventus as Allegri is sent off for something he has said to the referee!
102'
GOAL! JUVENTUS 2-4 INTER (IVAN PERISIC)
That will do it! And what a special way this would be to end Inter's 11-year wait for the Coppa Italia!
Moments after a perfect penalty, he slams a sensational left-footed effort into the top corner from the edge of the box!
100'
JUVENTUS CHANGE
Allegri making an immediate response to falling behind, replacing Dybala with Kean.
99'
GOAL! JUVENTUS 2-3 INTER (IVAN PERISIC, PEN)
Another perfect penalty! Perisic sends Perin the wrong way and Inter have the lead with 20 minutes to play!
97'
PENALTY TO INTER!
For the second time tonight, the referee points to the spot! With Calhanoglu, the scorer of the first spot-kick now off the pitch, it appears that Perisic is going to take the penalty!
96'
VAR IN USE - IS THIS GOING TO BE A PENALTY FOR INTER?
De Vrij is brought down by his international team mate De Ligt inside the Juventus penalty area. The referee initially allows play to continue, but VAR is having a look at the referee is having a second look at the monitor. And you know what this means...
92'
SAVE!
Sanchez, who scored the winner between the sides in the Supercoppa Italiana title back in January, catches a hold of a volley from distance but it's straight down the throat of Perin.