Genoa - SPAL

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa / 2nd Round
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 18.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/genoa/teamcenter.shtml
Genoa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spal/teamcenter.shtml
SPAL
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Genoa logo
Genoa jersey
Genoa
SPAL logo
SPAL jersey
SPAL
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Genoa

SPAL

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Torino
-
-
Cittadella
18/10
Spezia
-
-
Brescia
19/10
Parma
-
-
Bari
19/10
Udinese
-
-
Monza
19/10

Follow the Coppa Italia live Football match between Genoa and SPAL with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 18 October 2022.

Catch the latest Genoa and SPAL news and find up to date Coppa Italia standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.