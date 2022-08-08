Bologna - Cosenza

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa / 1st Round
Stadio Renato Dall'Ara / 08.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bologna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Bologna
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cosenza/teamcenter.shtml
Cosenza
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Bologna

Cosenza

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Genoa
-
-
Benevento
16:45
Modena
-
-
Sassuolo
17:00
Cremonese
-
-
Ternana
20:00
Monza
3
2
Frosinone

Follow the Coppa Italia live Football match between Bologna and Cosenza with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:15 on 8 August 2022.

Catch the latest Bologna and Cosenza news and find up to date Coppa Italia standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.