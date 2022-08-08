Modena - Sassuolo

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa / 1st Round
Mapei Stadium / 08.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/modena/teamcenter.shtml
Modena
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sassuolo/teamcenter.shtml
Sassuolo
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Modena logo
Modena
Sassuolo logo
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Modena

Sassuolo

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Genoa
-
-
Benevento
16:45
Cremonese
-
-
Ternana
20:00
Bologna
-
-
Cosenza
20:15
Monza
3
2
Frosinone

Follow the Coppa Italia live Football match between Modena and Sassuolo with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 8 August 2022.

Catch the latest Modena and Sassuolo news and find up to date Coppa Italia standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.