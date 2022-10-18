Torino - Cittadella

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa / 2nd Round
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino / 18.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/torino/teamcenter.shtml
Torino
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cittadella/teamcenter.shtml
Cittadella
Follow the Coppa Italia live Football match between Torino and Cittadella with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 18 October 2022.

Catch the latest Torino and Cittadella news and find up to date Coppa Italia standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.