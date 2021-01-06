La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey after a shock 1-0 defeat away to third division side Cornella on Wednesday.

Adrian Jimenez met a free-kick on the volley to score the only goal of the game in the seventh minute, while Atletico had right back Ricard Sanchez sent off midway through the second half after earning two bookings in the space of 12 minutes.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone rested some players for the second-round tie, played on an artificial pitch, but still fielded a strong side containing record signing Joao Felix plus fellow first-team regulars Renan Lodi, Saul Niguez, Felipe and Angel Correa.

Atletico, who have lifted the trophy 10 times, most recently in 2013, were also knocked out of last year's competition by a third division side, going down 2-1 away to Cultural Leonesa after extra-time.

Simeon's side can now focus on their Liga quest, and their bid for glory in the UEFA Champions League - where they face Chelse in the round of 16.

