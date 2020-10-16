The two unnamed players had just returned from international duty and had no contact with any Hoffenheim teammates or staff, the club said.
"A further Hoffenheim player is also in quarantine due to a COVID-19 case in his immediate family," the club said in a statement.
Hoffenheim are level with Dortmund on six points from three games, one behind leaders RB Leipzig. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)
