Costa ends goal drought in Mallorca as Atletico go top

Costa powered home a header from Koke's cross after 26 minutes to give a dominant Atletico the advantage at the Iberostar Stadium.

Joao Felix doubled Atletico's lead after the break when after a scramble in the box his deflected effort looped in at the far post.

Substitute Morata was sent off in the final stages for two yellow cards in quick succession as he rowed with Xisco Campos and the referee.

Atletico moved provisionally top on 13 points from six games after second-place Athletic Bilbao, on 12 points, drew 1-1 at Leganes. (Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)