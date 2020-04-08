Could your club sign Haaland or Sancho this summer?

Haaland settled immediately in Germany following his January move from Red Bull Salzburg, scoring a hat-trick on his debut as a substitute, while Sancho has had his best season yet in yellow.

The latest episode of Game of Opinions saw German football expert Tom Mueller (not that one) join the usual cast to discuss the prospects of Dortmund’s brightest stars.

And while momentum is building in the press for the pair to have big-money moves, Mueller insists Dortmund do not have to sell and that the players may not want to leave.

"Even without coronavirus, I think he [Haaland] wouldn't leave," says Mueller.

Video - Expert view: Why Erling Haaland won't leave Dortmund this summer

"His father and him know he's a brand already. They are presenting him everywhere, Alf Inge is giving interviews in AS and Marca saying 'he could be interesting for Real Madrid, he could be interesting for Manchester United'. But they won't say if it's even possible that he could leave this summer.

"Erling's pretty smart. He knows what he's got in Dortmund and his €75m release fee doesn't click ... until 2021 or 2022 anyway."

Our Dortmund special also covers rising American star Gio Reyna and Real Madrid’s on-loan defender Achraf Hakimi.

