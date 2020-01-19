LIVE

Athlético Marseille - Stade Rennais

Coupe de France - 19 January 2020

Coupe de France – Follow the Football match between Athlético Marseille and Stade Rennais live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:15 on 19 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Athlético Marseille and Stade Rennais? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Athlético Marseille vs Stade Rennais. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

