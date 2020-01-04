LIVE

Aviron Bayonnais - FC Nantes

Coupe de France - 4 January 2020

Coupe de France – Follow the Football match between Aviron Bayonnais and FC Nantes live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 4 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Aviron Bayonnais and FC Nantes? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Aviron Bayonnais vs FC Nantes. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

