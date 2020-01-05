LIVE

FC Bastia-Borgo - AS Saint-Etienne

Coupe de France - 5 January 2020

Coupe de France – Follow the Football match between FC Bastia-Borgo and AS Saint-Etienne live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:15 on 5 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Bastia-Borgo and AS Saint-Etienne? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Bastia-Borgo vs AS Saint-Etienne. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

