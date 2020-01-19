LIVE

FC Lorient - Paris Saint-Germain

Coupe de France - 19 January 2020

Coupe de France – Follow the Football match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:55 on 19 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Christophe Pélissier or Thomas Tuchel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

