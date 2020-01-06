LIVE

FC Rouen - FC Metz

Coupe de France - 6 January 2020

Coupe de France – Follow the Football match between FC Rouen and FC Metz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:55 on 6 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Rouen and FC Metz? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Rouen vs FC Metz. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

