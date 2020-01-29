Pau
    -
    17:30
    29/01/20
    Stade du Hameau
    Paris Saint-Germain
      Coupe de France • Last 16
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Pau - Paris Saint-Germain
      Coupe de France - 29 January 2020

      Coupe de France – Follow the Football match between Pau and Paris Saint-Germain live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 29 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between Pau and Paris Saint-Germain? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Pau vs Paris Saint-Germain. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.