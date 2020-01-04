LIVE

Tours FC - Nîmes Olympique

Coupe de France - 4 January 2020

Coupe de France – Follow the Football match between Tours FC and Nîmes Olympique live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 4 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Tours FC and Nîmes Olympique? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Tours FC vs Nîmes Olympique. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

