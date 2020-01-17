LIVE

US Granvillaise - Olympique de Marseille

Coupe de France - 17 January 2020

Coupe de France – Follow the Football match between US Granvillaise and Olympique de Marseille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:05 on 17 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between US Granvillaise and Olympique de Marseille? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for US Granvillaise vs Olympique de Marseille. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

