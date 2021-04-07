CS Sedan Ardennes - Angers SCO

Follow the Coupe de France live Football match between CS Sedan Ardennes and Angers SCO with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:45 on 7 April 2021.





Catch the latest CS Sedan Ardennes and Angers SCO news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for CS Sedan Ardennes and Angers SCO. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

