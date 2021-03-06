Rumilly Vallières - FC Annecy

Follow the Coupe de France live Football match between Rumilly Vallières and FC Annecy with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:15 on 6 March 2021.





Catch the latest Rumilly Vallières and FC Annecy news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Rumilly Vallières and FC Annecy. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

